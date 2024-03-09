Highlights Hull City are exceeding expectations in the Championship, eyeing a top six finish.

Hull could potentially achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

The club already has celebrity fans like John Prescott, Sinitta, and Omar Sharif.

It has been an impressive season so far for Hull City, who have exceeded expectations in the Championship during a fantastic season so far.

The Tigers have found themselves among the play-off places with just two months left of the season, with manager Liam Rosenior leading them into a fight for a top six place.

While they will potentially have to compete with clubs like Southampton and Leeds United in the play-offs if they do finish the season in the top six, there is always a chance that Hull achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

It would be the first time since 2017 that the club played in the top flight, with the success likely to bring new fans into the club to support the Tigers on a regular basis.

This would help add to the already impressive cohort of celebrity fans who have admitted to being fans of Hull. The club already boasts some impressive famous fans, including a singer, a politician and a world-famous actor.

Hull City's most famous fans Name Occupation John Prescott Politician Sinitta Singer Omar Sharif Hollywood Actor

3 John Prescott

Given his history in British Politics, it is not a shock that John Prescott is a fan of Hull City.

The former Deputy Prime Minister served as the MP for Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years, most notably as part of Tony Blair's Government between 1997 and 2007.

Prescott has been active in matters relating to the club, including backing the side's owners over the club's prospective name change to "Hull Tigers" in 2014, a change which thankfully was walked back on by the owners after significant backlash.

The former Labour minister does not limit himself just to football, as he also sits on the board as a director of Rugby League club Hull KR.

2 Sinitta

Another one of Hull's famous fans is singer Sinitta. The "So Macho" singer is most famous for her relationship with Simon Cowell, who she has appeared alongside numerous times on programs like "The X Factor" in the past.

As well as for Simon, she also holds a soft spot for Hull in her heart.

The 60-year-old singer revealed in an interview with the Metro that she has a soft spot for Hull, due to a guy she dated in the past getting her hooked on the Tigers.

"I dated a guy from Hull who got me all into that." Sinitta said. "I have been into the Hull City dressing room, I must admit."

1 Omar Sharif

Before passing away in 2015, Egyptian film star Omar Sharif was one of the most famous fans of the Tigers.

Starring in films like Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago, he became famous the world over for his incredible acting ability, but bizarrely found his home at the MKM Stadium.

Sharif declared himself "hooked" on Hull City after receiving an honorary degree from the University of Hull, following the club for nearly 60 years throughout his life.

The Independent reported in 2012 that Sharif was a "crazy fan" of Hull, having supported them since 1965, when fellow actor Tom Courtenay turned him into a fully-fledged supporter of the Tigers.