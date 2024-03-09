Highlights Niall Horan & other celebrities like George Clooney and Timothy Dalton show support for Derby County's promotion goal.

English actor Jack O'Connell & fellow Derby fans hope to see their team back in the Championship next season.

Robert Lindsay also voices his support for Derby, the team holding a special place in his heart. Pride Park might see famous faces soon.

Derby County are aiming to earn promotion back to the Championship at the second attempt this season.

Paul Warne led the Rams to a seventh place finish in League One last year, narrowly missing out on a top six finish on the final day of the campaign.

It has been a more successful year for Derby this term, but a place in the second tier is far from secured.

Celebrity Famous for 1 Niall Horan Musician 2 Jack O'Connell Actor 3 Timothy Dalton Actor 4 George Clooney Actor 5 Robert Lindsay Actor

As we approach the final weeks of the season, the pressure will build on the side and the more support they will need from the fans.

Here we look at some of the most famous faces we might see cheering on Derby in their attempts to gain promotion back to the Championship…

Niall Horan

The One Direction singer is a well-known Derby fan, and has often shown his adoration for the club in public.

Niall Horan rose to fame through the boyband, which was founded in 2010 in the reality-show X-Factor.

While he has admitted to a fondness for Chelsea due to the help they showed in his recovery from a knee injury, the musician is a Derby supporter first and foremost.

He may even show up at Pride Park between now and the end of the campaign to show his support for the team’s promotion hopes.

Horan has frequently appeared at the club’s home ground, and has even been interviewed by RamsTV about his love of the Derbyshire outfit.

Jack O’Connell

The English actor is a Derby fan, having grown up close to the club, supporting them from a young age.

The 33-year-old has gone on to have a famous career as an actor, starring in recent major films like Ferrari, as well as the TV series Rogue Heroes.

While he is currently working on projects like Back to Black, which is set to release later this year, he may find the time to cheer on Warne’s side in their push for promotion this season.

Timothy Dalton

The 77-year-old actor has enjoyed a storied career, including playing James Bond in the 1980’s.

The Englishman has acting credits as far back as 1966, but most recently featured in shows like Doom Patrol and 1923.

Timothy Dalton’s support of Derby comes from having grown up in the area, and he will likely have fond memories of the title winning side of the early 1970’s.

George Clooney

George Clooney’s support for Derby is a much more modern phenomenon, having not grown up as a fan of the sport in America.

The A-lister worked alongside Jack O’Connell in Money Monster in 2016, where he grew to appreciate the Rams through his co-stars support for the team.

Perhaps he will even show up at Pride Park sometime soon to show his support in person.

Robert Lindsay

Another English actor with a connection to Derby is Robert Lindsay.

Lindsay has been open with his support for the League One side, expressing why the club means so much to him in interviews.

The 74-year-old is best known for his role as Ben Harper in the TV series My Family, which ran from 2000 to 2011, in which he starred in 118 episodes.