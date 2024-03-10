Highlights Coventry City ended their last season impressively, securing a play-off spot but eventually losing to Luton Town in the final.

Fans can expect manager Mark Robins and his team to strive for better results this season as they aim high in the Championship.

Notable celebrities like Tom Grennan, Christian Horner, Brian McFadden, Richard Keys, and Eddie Jordan are avid supporters of Coventry City.

Coventry City will hope there is still success to be had in this 2023/24 Championship season.

The Sky Blues had a very impressive end to last season, a run that secured their place in the play-offs.

Coventry made it all the way to the play-off final, but were beaten in the end by Luton Town. Mark Robins and his side will be eager to go one step further this season as they continue their battle at the top end of the Championship.

The Championship season is now entering the final stage and Robins will be keen for his side to be bang at it in every game.

Famous Coventry City supporters Job Tom Grennan Singer-songwriter Christian Horner Team principal of Red Bull Brian McFadden Musician Richard Keys Sports Presenter Eddie Jordan Formula One analyst/presenter

While he will want his players on top form, he will also be counting on the support of the fans and, here at Football League World, we have looked at some of the celebrities that are thought to support Coventry...

Tom Grennan

The first famous face who is a big fan of Coventry City Football Club is singer-songwriter Tom Grennan.

The 28-year-old has rose to fame in recent times, as he’s released three albums and songs that have reached the top 10.

Grennan is a big fan of football, with him being pictured at recent Coventry games and has also been a star of Soccer Aid in recent years, representing England.

Christian Horner

Another famous celebrity who is said to be a fan of the Sky Blues is F1’s Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

The 50-year-old is a big supporter of Coventry and has mentioned his love of the club during many interviews in F1.

Horner is part of a Red Bull team that has been successful in recent years in Formula One, with the side winning driver titles and construction titles.

In August 2022, Horner was speaking to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and joked that the Belgian should play for Coventry if he wanted to drive one of their cars.

Brian McFadden

Brian McFadden is well known in the music industry as he’s part of the successful band Westlife.

The Irishman did grow up as a Manchester United fan, but he is connected to Coventry for family reasons.

McFadden has grown up with a fondness for the club and in an interview, he admitted he was a fan of the Sky Blues now.

Richard Keys

A name that will be familiar to most football fans is presenter Richard Keys.

Keys used to present the coverage of football on Sky Sports, but left his position under a dark cloud. The 66-year-old now works on Bein Sport, with most of his work coming from Qatar.

The presenter isn’t shy about letting his feelings be known about his beloved Coventry City, with Keys having a weekly blog in which he mentions the Sky Blues a lot of the time.

Eddie Jordan

The final celebrity on this list is another famous face from the world of F1, Eddie Jordan.

The 75-year-old was once linked with being a potential shareholder in Manchester United Football Club, but that never materialised, with his footballing interest remaining with the Sky Blues.

He founded the Jordan F1 team, which he later sold in 2005, and has since been an analyst and presenter.

The former racing owner hosts an F1 podcast with a former driver, David Coulthard, called Formula For Success.