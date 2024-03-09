A Championship ouffit since 2015, it's fair to say that Bristol City are a stable club at this level.

Since promotion from League One, the club haven't finished any higher than 8th, whilst they haven't finished any lower than 19th, showing that they're a solid mid-table club at this level.

Bristol City's last five league finishes Season League finish 2018/19 8th 2019/20 12th 2020/21 19th 2021/22 17th 2022/23 14th

Whilst this isn't the most exciting, Bristol City supporters will surely be content with this after a number of spells in League One over the past 20 years.

The club are backed by good crowds at Ashton Gate, averaging over 20,000 for home games this season, showing they have a loyal group of supporters. Being based in England's seventh most populous city ensures that the club has a large potential supporter base.

Given the number of people living in Bristol and its surrounding areas, it's perhaps no surprise that there are several celebrities who follow the Robins.

Here we'll take a look at some of them...

Jonathan Pearce

One of the most recognisable voices in football, BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce is a Robins supporter.

He was born in Plymouth but moved to Bristol when he was seven and subsequently began supporting the club.

Pearce, who is a regular commentator on Match of the Day, as well as other TV programmes like Robot Wars, has been known to mention his beloved Bristol City in commentary even where they're not playing.

Jenson Button

Former F1 star Jenson Button was born in Frome, Somerset, and is heavily rumoured to be a Bristol City supporter, although that is not confirmed.

Button won the 2009 Formula One World Championship and enjoyed a successful career before announcing his retirement from the sport in 2017.

Massive Attack

Band Massive Attack are from Bristol and the members of the group are said to be Robins supporters.

Members of the group recently helped pen an open letter to express their "anger, disgust and profound concern" about Ashton Gate hosting an upcoming military conference.

The group have a studio in Bedminster, where Ashton Gate is located, and have songs such as Unfinished Sympathy and Teardrop, which charted at 13th and 10th in 1991 and 1998 respectively.

The Wurzels

Another band, The Wurzels, are well-known Bristol City supporters.

The band wrote the club's anthem - 'One for the Bristol City', and have made no efforts to shy away from their support of the club.

Their well-known songs, 'The Combine Harvester' and 'I Am a Cider Drinker', released in 1976, are two of the band's biggest songs and helped to put them in the spotlight.

The 'Scrumpy and Western' band's songs are often heard ringing out on the terraces in Bs3.

John Cleese

Actor John Cleese was born in nearby Weston-Super-Mare and is a well-known Bristol City supporter.

The 84-year-old is perhaps best known for his roles in the Monty Python films and in the TV series Fawlty Towers.

Cleese is a well-decorated actor after winning the 1988 BAFTA Film Award for his role in 'A Fish Called Wanda', an Emmy Award in 1987, and a BAFTA television award in 1980.

Marcus Trescothick

Former Somerset and England cricketer Marcus Trescothick is not only a Bristol City supporter but an honorary-vice president of the club, too.

Born in Keynsham, just outside the city, Trescothick is known for being part of the England side that beat Australia in the 2005 Ashes series. He retired from international cricket in 2008 and is currently a coach with the England setup.