Highlights Blackpool FC fans have had a rollercoaster ride over the last decade, seeing their team move through all four divisions.

The club's celebrity supporters include Bill Beaumont, John Simpson, Mick Melody, Moya Brady, Graham Kelly, and Steven Croft.

Blackpool are back in League One after a brief foray into the Championship which saw them compete in the second-tier for two consecutive seasons.

Tangerines supporters have a had a real mixed bag over the past decade or so, and have seen their club play in all four divisions from 2010 onwards.

Blackpool's last five league finishes Season Division Finish 2018/19 League One 10th 2019/20 League One 13th 2020/21 League One 3rd (Promoted) 2021/22 Championship 16th 2022/23 Championship 23rd (Relegated)

One thing you can say about following Blackpool is that it's never boring, and this season appears to be no different with the club in the mix for the League One play-off places.

Despite being a lower league club for most of their history and with Liverpool and Manchester not too far away, the club have a number of celebrity supporters who are often spotted at Bloomfield Road.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the celebrities who support the Tangerines.

Bill Beaumont

Born in nearby Chorley, World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont is a Tangerines supporter.

As a player, he made 34 appearances for England between 1975 and 1982, and toured with the British & Irish Lions in 1977 and 1980.

The 72-year-old became RFU chairman in 2012, before taking over as chairman at World Rugby - Rugby Union's equivalent to FIFA, in 2016.

John Simpson

World affairs editor of BBC News, John Simpson is a Blackpool supporter.

Born in Cleveleys, Lancashire, Simpson has worked for the BBC since the 1980s, initially as political editor, before becoming world affairs editor in 1988, a job he remains doing to this day.

The 79-year-old has reported from more than 120 countries, and is one of the country's most well-respected journalists.

Mick Melody

The Antique seller is known for his appearances on the TV show Dickinson's Real Deal, and is a loyal supporter of the club, according to Lancashire Live.

He's best known for his role on the ITV programme but also performed a comedy show about modern attitudes to death with his daughter, Victoria Melody.

Moya Brady

Actor Moya Brady, who has appeared in TV shows such as The Bill and Shameless, was born in Blackpool and has been spotted at Wembley supporting the Tangerines during their number of visits to the ground.

Her acting roles have included playing Breda McQueen on Hollyoaks, Roberta Cryer on The Bill and Cassie Western on Shameless.

Graham Kelly

Graham Kelly was the secretary of the Football League between 1978 and 1989, and Chief Executive of the FA between 1989 and 1998, and is a Tangerines' supporter after being born in Blackpool.

However, he left his role at the FA in controversial circumstances in 1998 when a scandal broke out over an allegedly improper loan of £3.2million from the FA to the FAW.

Steven Croft

Born in Blackpool, cricketer Steven Croft supports the club.

The 39-year-old plays for Lancashire in the County Championship and made his debut for the County in 2005.

He has been a half-time guest at Bloomfield Road in past Blackpool games and appears to be a big fan of the club.