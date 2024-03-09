Highlights Blackburn Rovers' season has been hugely disappointing, dropping towards the relegation zone after a poor run of form.

Famous fans like Matt Smith, Lee Mack, and Carl Fogarty are passionate supporters despite club turmoil.

Politicians like Tim Farron and Jack Straw, along with snooker player Stephen Hendry, also cheer for Rovers.

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship so far.

Rovers had enjoyed a decent few years after returning to the second tier in 2018, and they missed out on the play-off places on goal difference last season.

Blackburn Rovers' last five league finishes Season Division Position 2018-19 Championship 15th 2019-20 Championship 11th 2020-21 Championship 15th 2021-22 Championship 8th 2022-23 Championship 7th

However, it has been a turbulent campaign this time around, and Rovers have dropped towards the relegation zone after a poor run of form in recent months.

Jon Dahl Tomasson left the club in February after disagreements with the board over transfers, and new head coach John Eustace will be looking to lead his side to safety.

Among those hoping that Blackburn can retain their place in the Championship will be a number of famous faces, and we looked at which celebrities are known to support the club.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith spent time with the likes of Northampton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City before a serious back injury forced him to give up pursuing a football career.

The 41-year-old turned his attention to acting, and he has featured in shows such as Doctor Who, House of the Dragon and The Crown.

Despite being born in Northampton, Smith is a passionate Blackburn fan, and he criticised the board in 2013 during the early stages of the Venky's ownership.

Smith said that he was "embarrassed" to support Rovers due to the running of the club, and with the hierarchy coming under scrutiny in recent months, he may be tempted to speak out again.

Lee Mack

Lee Mack is a comedian, actor, podcaster, and presenter, and he is known for his role in the sitcom Not Going Out and being a team captain on Would I Lie To You?.

The 54-year-old also hosts the popular Saturday night quiz show The 1% Club, which has recently returned for a third series on ITV1.

Mack has frequently taken part in Soccer Aid, and he scored the winning penalty for the World XI after a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium in June 2022.

Carl Fogarty

Carl Fogarty won 59 races and four World Superbike Championships during his career, making him one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time.

The 58-year-old also enjoyed success in the world of reality television, winning the ITV show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014.

Born in Blackburn, Fogarty is a supporter of his local team.

Tim Farron

Tim Farron was the leader of the Liberal Democrats between 2015 and 2017.

The 53-year-old remains in Parliament as an MP, as well as being the Liberal Democrats spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Despite being born in Preston, Farron's loyalties lie firmly with Blackburn, and he once chose the club as his specialist subject on Celebrity Mastermind.

Jack Straw

Jack Straw is another politician who is a Rovers supporter.

The 77-year-old was the MP for Blackburn between 1979 and 2015, and he was part of the cabinet during the Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, serving as Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Justice Secretary.

Stephen Hendry

Despite being born in Scotland, snooker player Stephen Hendry is a big Blackburn fan.

The 54-year-old established himself in the 1990s, securing seven world titles during the decade, and he has won the Masters six times and the UK Championships five times.