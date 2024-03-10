Highlights Birmingham City started 2023/24 strong but replacing John Eustace with Wayne Rooney led to downfall.

Famous fans include Jasper Carrott, David Harewood, and members of Stereophonics like Adam Zindani.

Birmingham City's supporters looked set to enjoy a very good 2023/24 campaign during the early stages of the season.

Not only did they conduct some excellent transfer business during the summer, bringing in some talented players and starting to build for the long term, but they also performed well on the pitch under John Eustace.

It will never be known whether Eustace could have kept Blues in the promotion mix if he hadn't been sacked, but the Midlands club were sitting in sixth place at the time of his departure, with the board's decision to replace him with Wayne Rooney proving to be disastrous.

Table at the time of John Eustace's sacking (9th October) Team P GD Pts 5 Leeds United 11 6 19 6 Birmingham City 11 4 18 7 Norwich City 11 2 17

They now have Tony Mowbray in charge, with Mark Venus taking charge while he is absent due to illness.

Tom Wagner will be furious that his first season at St Andrew's has gone so badly wrong, especially with the players he brought in.

However, his decision to sack Eustace has proved to be costly, and he will need to win the fans' trust back if they are relegated at the end of this term.

Speaking of Blues' supporters, we have listed some of their most famous fans below.

1 Jasper Carrott

Jasper Carrott is perhaps the most recognisable face on this list to a lot of people, having previously presented ITV 1 game show Golden Balls.

The popular show, which was even made into a game, was cancelled a long time ago and it doesn't look as though a new series will be created anytime soon.

Not only was Carrott a TV presenter, but he also spent much of his career as a comedian and deservedly received an OBE for his services to charity. Now 78, he's approaching the latter stages of his career, but featured in The Archers last year.

He was also a director at Birmingham previously.

2 David Harewood

David Harewood has also featured on ITV before, but in Soccer Aid games rather than as a TV presenter.

He is best known as an actor though, playing a counterterrorism director in Homeland and also featuring in American superhero drama Supergirl. Acting on both sides of the Atlantic, he has made a real impact and received both an OBE and an MBE.

There has been an update on him recently too, with the 58-year-old being appointed the president of British drama school RADA.

He will be looking to pass his acting wisdom on to future generations, having been inspired in the football world by the late Cyrille Regis, who previously represented Blues' rivals West Bromwich Albion.

3 Adam Zindani

Adam Zindani is a band member in Stereophonics but was born in Birmingham and that's why it's no surprise that he supports the club.

Speaking to BBC Sport last year, he revealed more details about how he got into supporting Blues and how his children also influenced him.

He said: "I'm from a family of Blues fans, so I inherited that from them really.

"I really caught the bug for football from my kids, though.

"They are heavily into it and we've been to a few Birmingham games together but I follow the Premier League with them too - usually catching up with what has happened on Match of the Day."

4 Robert McCracken

Previously a boxer himself, Robert McCracken went into coaching and has coached some world-class boxers.

Carl Froch, who is now retired, is one of them, and he has also coached Anthony Joshua who will still have ambitions of becoming an undisputed heavyweight champion.

McCracken received a CBE back in 2022 for his services to boxing.