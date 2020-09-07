Medicals in full swing as Newcastle United close on double EFL deal

Newcastle United look set to have a busy week in the transfer window as they close in on several signings.

The Magpies have seen it all again this summer with a takeover ending up not going through and now Steve Bruce is planning for a new Premier League season to get underway this weekend.

Indeed, it looks as though several players will be at the club by the time a ball is kicked at the end of the week, with medicals getting underway today and tomorrow for the likes of Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis.

This news comes via Keith Downie on Twitter:

Callum Wilson at St James’ Park going through formalities of his £20m move – little bits of medical checks to complete. Ryan Fraser will have his medical later. Jamal Lewis here tomorrow to complete his £14m move #NUFC 🔳🔲 — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 7, 2020

The Verdict

Magpies fans will be pleased to see that money is getting spent and that some really decent players are coming in through the doors.

Wilson is bound to score goals in the top flight, as he did for Bournemouth, whilst Fraser and Lewis will provide real pace and width on the flanks, giving the Magpies a really nice looking attacking edge.

You look at the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron as well and you can see a side that could have a fair bit of pace about it next season, with Wilson potentially the man to start getting the goals where Joelinton could not.