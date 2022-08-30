Medical underway as West Brom close in on deal for 11-goal attacker

West Brom are set to win the race to sign Salford City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante, with the attacker having his medical ahead of the move.

There has been plenty of talk surrounding the 23-year-old in recent days, with Birmingham City strongly linked with the player along with Albion.

And, it appears the Baggies will land Thomas-Asante, as TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed that the deal is now at an advanced stage ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday.

“Hearing Salford striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is having a medical at WBA.”

This will be a welcome boost for Steve Bruce who has been desperate to bring in attacking reinforcements following the news that Daryl Dike was set for a spell out after suffering another injury.

Providing the move goes through it will be Thomas-Asante’s first taste of Championship football after an impressive few years with the Ammies, which includes scoring 11 goals in League Two last season.

That excellent form has continued in the current campaign, with the forward scoring four times and registering two assists in the opening six fixtures.

The verdict

This is an exciting signing for West Brom as Thomas-Asante has shown, particularly in the last six to 12 months, that he is ready of making the step up.

He is capable of playing different attacking roles and he has started to add end product to his game on a consistent basis.

Of course, this is a big step up for him but it looks like a smart addition for Albion and one that will certainly help beef up the squad as they try to push for promotion.

