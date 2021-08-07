Medical underway as Tottenham and Sunderland close in on agreement

Sunderland are close to completing a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Dennis Cirkin with the 19-year-old set to undergo a medical with the Black Cats this weekend, according to Football Insider.

It had been reported that Sunderland were in advanced talks with Tottenham over a potential move for the defender.

Football Insider have now reported that a six-figure fee has been agreed between the Black Cats and Spurs for Cirkin. He is now set for a medical as Lee Johnson’s side aim to wrap up a move for him to bolster their defensive options.

Tottenham had been determined to keep hold of the defender and had offered him a new deal to remain with them for the long-term.

However, the left-back is thought to have rejected that offer of a new contract with him being behind Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon in the pecking order at the moment.

It is believed that Cirkin will sign a long-term deal with Sunderland upon completing his medical with the Black Cats. It is also expected that he will go straight into Johnson’s side for the League One campaign.

The verdict

This has the makings of an excellent signing for the Black Cats this summer and it seems that they have got themselves a potentially brilliant player for the long-term. Tottenham clearly value the left-back highly and that is why they were wanting to keep hold of him, and it therefore should be considered a major coup for Sunderland to have convinced him to join them.

Johnson is the sort of manager that is excellent at developing young talents such as the defender and you can see his game growing from strength-to-strength at the Stadium of Light in the coming years. The 19-year-old is only likely to grow in value over the next few years, so this could a potential bargain deal for the Black Cats to have got over the line.

These are the sorts of signings that show the club is moving in the right direction and that they are planning in the right way for the long-term future. Assuming the defender passes his medical and completes the move it looks to be a very impressive signing for Sunderland.