Medical underway as Sunderland close in on transfer swoop for attacker

Jewison Bennette is undergoing his medical with Sunderland right now as he prepares to sign a four-year contract with the Championship side.

It has been reported that the 18-year-old Costa Rican, who has won six caps for his country, would be joining the Wearside outfit after an agreement was reached with his club Herediano.

And, Football Insider have revealed that the transfer has taken another step forward, as they confirmed the player is now in the north-east undergoing a medical today before he will sign on the dotted line.

As well as that, the update states that Bennette has agreed terms on a contract that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026.

Whilst the youngster may need time to adapt and settle to a new league, the new arrival will be very welcome to boss Alex Neil, who has made it clear in recent weeks that his squad needs improving ahead of the deadline.

Sunderland would need to finalise the transfer by midday on Friday for Bennette to be involved against Norwich City this weekend.

The verdict

This is an exciting signing for Sunderland as Bennette is a young player with the potential to improve and he already has decent pedigree when you consider he is involved for Costa Rica.

Capable of playing in different forward positions, his versatility will be a help as well, even if he will need time to settle.

So, this looks as though it’s very close to completion and the fans will be hoping for a few more in the door ahead of the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.