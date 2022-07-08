Medical underway as Sunderland and Tottenham close in on transfer agreement

Sunderland are set to sign Jack Clarke from Tottenham on a permanent deal, with the player’s medical already underway.

Clarke has been with Tottenham since the summer of 2019 when they swooped to sign him from Leeds United.

However, the winger’s career in North London hasn’t been the hit many thought it would, with a series of loan spells not working out on the back of that.

That’s until he ended up at Sunderland last season, where he excelled under Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light and ended up winning promotion to the Championship.

As per Football Insider, Sunderland are set to sign Clarke permanently from Tottenham this summer, with a fee agreed.

The report states that Clarke is now undergoing a medical ahead of sealing a permanent switch to the North East.

The 21-year-old winger scored a goal and registered three assists in 20 appearances for Sunderland, with Clarke having a particular impact in the play-offs.

His assist for Patrick Roberts at Hillsborough in the play-off semi-final second leg secured Sunderland a 2-1 aggregate win and route to Wembley.

Although Clarke did not start the play-off final, he played his part in a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, which secured Sunderland promotion back into the Championship.

The Verdict

This is a piece of business you expected Sunderland to chase after this summer after Clarke’s impact on loan.

Whilst some might’ve thought it would be another loan, it’s a boost for Sunderland to get Clarke permanently, ahead of the final year of his Spurs contract.

It’s the most at home Clarke has looked at the Stadium of Light, with his career drifting badly after switching Leeds for Tottenham.

We saw flashes of his best last season and Sunderland will hope to see plenty more of that back in the Championship.

