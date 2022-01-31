Medical underway as Sheffield United take stride towards Premier League transfer agreement

Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of Charlie Goode from Brentford, with a medical underway this morning.

Paul Heckingbottom has done limited business so far this window in what is his first transfer window in permanent charge of the Blades.

However, an impressive breakthrough looms on Deadline Day, with Goode set to arrive from Brentford.

As per Pete O’Rourke on Twitter, Sheffield United are overseeing the centre-back’s medical this morning, ahead of Goode joining the club on loan from Brentford.

The 26-year-old joined Brentford from Northampton back in the summer of 2020, but has found game-time with the Bees quite limited as they have transitioned from the Championship to the Premier League.

Goode has made 20 appearances across all competitions, which includes six Premier League outings this campaign.

Heckingbottom oversaw a 2-0 Blades win at Peterborough United over the weekend. A Billy Sharp strike and Callum Morton own-goal secured the victory, moving the Yorkshire outfit into 11th on 39 points.

They remain six points adrift of the play-off places, but have two games in hand on sixth placed Middlesbrough and three games in hand on fifth placed West Brom.

The Verdict

This would be a very, very good signing for Sheffield United.

Their centre-back unit has been impacted by Jack O’Connell’s long-term absence, with things not quite clicking in the last 18 months or so since he’s been out.

Ben Davies has been solid, but struggled with injuries and other things, with Goode coming in to add to the competition in the Sheffield United squad.

He will slot into a 3-5-2 seamlessly and only increase the belief at the club that they can barge their way into the play-off picture.

All being well with the medical, it seems this deal will get done.

