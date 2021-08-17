Medical underway as Sheffield United close in on important transfer breakthrough

Sheffield United are on the cusp of signing Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria, with the player undergoing a medical.

Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed – via Richard Sutcliffe at The Athletic – that the arrival of Vieira on loan is imminent, subject to the current medical.

Vieira’s move back into the Championship has been in the pipeline for a while now, with Sheffield United finally set to strike an agreement to take him on loan from Sampdoria.

As per Sutcliffe, Jokanovic said: “I hope he can soon start working with us.”

Vieira, 23, first broke through in Yorkshire with Leeds United. He made 81 appearances across all competitions for Leeds between 2016 and 2018 before moving on at the time Marcelo Bielsa first arrived at Elland Road.

His destination was Sampdoria and Serie A, with Vieira set to return to England with 45 appearances under his belt in the Italian top-flight.

Last season, he was on loan with Verona, but endured an injury-hit season, which saw him make only four appearances in 2020/21.

The move to take him to Bramall Lane sees him arrive to bolster Jokanovic’s midfield options.

So far this season, the Blades have been beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City and then drawn 0-0 with Swansea City.

The Verdict

This is a deal that Sheffield United have been chasing for a while now, so to get it almost over the line is a big boost for Jokanovic.

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for the Blades, but they haven’t done enough to give Jokanovic what he wants in terms of transfers just yet.

Vieira’s imminent arrival, combined with the signing of Ben Davies from Liverpool, starts to change that ahead of a clash with West Brom.

