Medical underway as Nottingham Forest edge close to transfer agreement

Luke Freeman is currently undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a season-long loan move from Sheffield United, according to BBC Nottingham Sport.

The Reds have already made four signings this summer, with Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett, Lyle Taylor and Fouad Bachirou arriving at the City Ground.

It looks as if Freeman is set to become their fifth summer signing, with the Sheffield United midfielder understood to be having a medical on Trentside ahead of a season-long loan switch.

Freeman joined United from Queens Park Rangers last summer, on the back of scoring eight goals and chipping in with six assists in the 2018/19 Championship season.

But things haven’t gone to plan for the 28-year-old since his move to Bramall Lane, with the midfielder making only three starting appearances in the Premier League.

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Matty Cash, and it was reported that Freeman would be used in any deal between the Blades and the Reds for the defender.

But a loan move now looks to be in the offing for Freeman, as Forest look to set to announce another addition to their squad.

The Verdict

This will be a fantastic signing for Forest.

You feel that the Reds lack creativity in midfield and are missing that player who can score goals and create chances out of nothing.

Freeman has stood out in the Championship before, and he’ll add real proven Championship quality to Sabri Lamouchi’s side – something they lacked last season.