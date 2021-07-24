Medical underway as Fulham close in on signing of Argentina international

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is having a medical at Fulham ahead of a move to the Championship club, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

It has been widely reported that the Cottagers are set to sign Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson in a £12 million deal and the Wales international is undergoing medical tests as well, but the swoop for Gazzaniga has emerged as somewhat of a surprise.

After playing for Valencia as a youngster, Gazzaniga joined League Two side Gillingham but less than a year later he would sign for Premier League outfit Southampton, spending five years at the Saints mainly as a back-up option.

Gazzaniga then moved on to Tottenham Hotspur and in the 2019-20 season he experienced a run as the club’s starting goalkeeper due to a Hugo Lloris injury, but then reverted to a back-up.

He departed Spurs at the end of the 2020-21 season and he’s now set to arrive at Craven Cottage to provide competition to Marek Rodak as they battle to become Marco Silva’s first-choice stopper.

The Verdict

This seems like quite a coup for Fulham to grab a goalkeeper with some Premier League experience in the form of Gazzaniga.

The one-cap Argentina international impressed when he was given the chance for Tottenham and he could probably be a starter for quite a few Premier League clubs.

However he’s remaining in London and taking a drop in division to the Championship, and fills the void left by Alphonse Areola’s return to PSG following his loan spell.

Fulham fans would have been keen to see Marek Rodak given a chance following his performances during the 2019-20 season, but there’s no harm in having two quality goalkeepers keeping each other on their toes as they battle for the jersey.