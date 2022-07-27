Medical underway as Everton reach £20m agreement with Championship outfit for 22-y/o

Dwight McNeil has undergone a medical with Everton as he closes in on a £20m move from Burnley.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Clarets since breaking into the first-team, although he endured a tougher campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last time out.

Despite those struggles, a summer switch always seemed inevitable and details emerged today revealing that Everton were frontrunners to land the left-footer.

And, in a further update, The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has confirmed that an agreement has been reached between the clubs, with McNeil close to finalising his switch to Goodison Park, where he will sign a contract until 2027.

“Everton have total agreement with Burnley to sign Dwight McNeil. Fee undisclosed but thought to be ~£20m. 22yo winger at Finch Farm & medical almost complete. If ok, he’ll sign 5yr contract.”

This will be the latest senior player that Vincent Kompany has lost since taking over, with the likes of Wout Weghorst, Nathan Collins, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee among those to have left.

The verdict

This is clearly at a very advanced stage and it would represent a good bit of business for Everton who are desperate for attacking reinforcements after losing Richarlison.

For Burnley, it’s a shame to lose another important player from recent years, although it obviously does give Kompany more freedom to bring his own players in and there is a lot of excitement surrounding the business they’ve done.

Much more is needed though and McNeil’s exit should hopefully speed up the process of bringing in new recruits.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.