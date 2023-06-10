Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Youri Tielemans on a free transfer as the midfielder undergoes a medical after agreeing terms with the club.

Youri Tielemans to join Aston Villa

The Belgian had been with Leicester City since January 2019, initially on loan before the move was made to a permanent one. And, whilst it ended badly as the Foxes were relegated, there were some great moments for the player, which included scoring the winner as Leicester won the FA Cup.

However, with his deal expiring, and the East Midlands outfit now in the Championship, it was inevitable that Tielemans was going to be playing his football elsewhere next season, with the club announcing he would be leaving earlier this month.

And, the 26-year-old has wasted little time in sorting his next move, as The Athletic revealed that he is poised to make the move to Villa after agreeing a deal with the club, with a medical now taking place.

“The 26-year-old is now on the cusp of becoming Villa’s first signing of the summer as they prepare for next season. They qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in the Premier League last campaign. He is now undergoing a medical.”

Villa boss Unai Emery made it clear that he wants to bring in reinforcements as soon as possible as he looks to beef up his squad ahead of their return to Europe, and a new option in the middle of the park had been on the radar.

Tielemans is technically still under contract with Leicester until the end of the month, when the move will officially happen.

Leicester’s busy summer starts

Of course, this isn’t a shock for Leicester as they knew Tielemans was leaving, although the fact he has gone to Villa shows that quickly your fortunes can change in football, as the Foxes have spent most of the last decade above their fellow Midlands side.

From Tielemans’ perspective, he was believed to be attracting interest from some huge clubs in Europe, notably Roma and AC Milan, so Villa deserve huge credit for getting ahead of them and getting this deal over the line.

It’s sure to be a busy summer for both Leicester and Villa, and it will be interesting to see if any other players make the move from the King Power Stadium to Villa Park, as it has been claimed Emery is tracking James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.