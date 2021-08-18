Medical timescale revealed as Leeds United close in on Huddersfield Town capture

Leeds United are looking to bring Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien in for a medical by Friday, according to Football Insider.

The Whites have been chasing O’Brien’s signature for a while now, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bolster his options in midfield.

O’Brien is one who has caught Bielsa’s eye, having impressed under Carlos Corberan at the John Smith’s Stadium last term. The 22-year-old scored three goals and registered as many assists in 42 Championship appearances.

The midfielder made his first appearance of the campaign last night, playing for 70 minutes in the Terriers’ home win over Preston North End.

But Leeds, who have made a new bid to sign O’Brien, remain confident of landing the Huddersfield man before the end of the transfer window.

In fact, Football Insider claim that Leeds want O’Brien in for a medical and registered as a player before the Whites’ Premier League clash with Everton at Elland Road.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue between the club and the player, as Leeds look to fend off interest from Crystal Palace.

The Verdict

Perhaps the sooner this is resolved, the better for both clubs.

Huddersfield are likely to receive a big fee for O’Brien, and it should be all about replacing him and searching for other recruits when he leaves.

O’Brien’s head is bound to have turned because of all this, and I think Huddersfield will now be resigned to losing him to their Yorkshire rivals.

He’ll fit right in at Elland Road under Bielsa given the player he is.