Swansea City are set to sign Josh Key from Exeter City, with the player undergoing a medical with the Championship side ahead of the move.

Who is Josh Key?

The 23-year-old is predominantly a right wing-back, and he has starred for the Grecians over the past few years, helping them to League One, and then keeping the side in the third tier.

However, with his contract running out, there has been plenty of speculation over the future of Key, with reports stating the likes of West Brom and Plymouth were rivalling the Swans to land the defender.

But, it appears a move to Wales is imminent, as TEAMtalk revealed that Key is undergoing a medical with Swansea today ahead of signing a deal with the club.

Even though he is out of contract, Swansea have had to agree compensation with Exeter due to his age, and the update confirms that a financial package is finalised between the clubs.

Therefore, the contract should be signed once the medical is complete, and Key will be seen as a big addition for Michael Duff as he looks to bring in new recruits following his appointment.

This will be Key’s first taste of Championship football, with the youngster having played in the bottom two divisions in the Football League for Exeter.

Swansea summer transfer plans

This seems like a very good bit of business for Swansea, as it’s an area of the pitch that they need to strengthen, and his ability to get up and down the right flank seems ideally suited to the way that Duff wants to play. We know that the club have targeted young, hungry players over the years, and Key fits the bill on that front.

They have paid a fee to bring Key to the club, but you wouldn’t expect it to be a significant outlay, so it should turn out to be a shrewd investment for Swansea, and those who have seen him play in League One will back the player to make the step up.

It’s obviously a great opportunity for Key, who deserves plenty of credit for working his way up to this level. Now, he will be eager to get to work to impress Duff, and hope to nail down that right wing-back role going into the new season which is fast approaching.