Medical taking place as Swansea City poised to win transfer battle for Premier League player

Michael Obafemi is having a medical with Swansea City ahead of a permanent move to the Welsh side.

The Southampton striker has fallen down the pecking order under Ralph Hassenhutl and it’s been apparent for some time that he would secure a move away ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The 21-year-old hasn’t made the matchday squad for a league game for the Saints in the current campaign, and he was only a sub as a much-changed XI thrashed Newport in the cup.

And, despite interest from Blackburn, Bournemouth and Fulham earlier in the window, Obafemi is going to move to the Swans, with the Athletic revealing that he is currently undergoing a medical.

Providing that is passed, the Ireland international will then finalise the terms before the deal is announced.

That will be a big boost for boss Russell Martin who is desperate to strengthen the squad he inherited after his appointment, and finding an additional option up top would’ve been a priority for the ex-MK Dons chief before the deadline.

The verdict

This is very good news for Swansea as Obafemi is a talent and he’s someone who has the potential to thrive at this level if he can get a consistent run in the team.

All Swans fans know that they need at least one more option in the final third and Obafemi could turn out to be the prolific scorer they’re lacking right now.

So, they will hope this gets finalised tonight and all the signs suggest it will. Even though more may be needed, it’s a good move from Swansea as they look to back Martin.

