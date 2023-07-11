Leicester City are set to sign Callum Doyle on a season-long loan from Manchester City as Enzo Maresca strengthens his squad.

Who is Callum Doyle?

The 19-year-old is on the books of the Premier League champions, but he has had to go out on loan to get game time in his career so far.

The left-sided defender spent the 2021/22 campaign with Sunderland in League One, making 36 appearances as they won promotion to the Championship. A loan in the second tier followed in the previous season, as Doyle joined Coventry, where he nearly made it back-to-back promotions, but they lost the play-off final to Luton at Wembley.

Despite his obvious talent, Doyle was not going to get minutes with City this season, so another loan has always been on the cards, and it’s no secret that Leicester have been keen on the player.

And, it appears they have made a significant breakthrough, as Mail reporter Jack Gaughan revealed that the teenager is having a medical ahead of finalising the move, whilst it was also stated his medical is taking place on Wednesday.

“Man City defender Callum Doyle set to complete a season-long loan move to Leicester. No option to buy. Doyle keeps getting bigger moves every summer.”

With Maresca having joined the Foxes from City, where he was a coach, the Italian would have used his connections at the club to ensure that they won the race to land Doyle over other interested sides.

What role will Callum Doyle play for Leicester?

It’s still unclear exactly how Maresca plans to play moving forward, but Doyle is a very good option in central defence, and he could also play as a left-back if needed, so he is a welcome addition on that front.

The arrival of Conor Coady from Wolves has understandably made some think that Leicester will go with a back three under the new boss, and Doyle would be the perfect player to play on his left.

Either way, Leicester have brought in a talented defender who can help implement Maresca’s style of play, as he is technically assured. Plus, the fact he has a full season under his belt at this level is a major boost, and anyone who saw Doyle play for Coventry will recognise that this is a good bit of business for Leicester.

Leicester summer transfer plans

It’s been a busy summer so far for Leicester, and you would expect plenty more transfers to take place over the coming weeks, with Maresca knowing that big players will have to leave as they look to balance the books.

Yet, despite that, Leicester are still active in terms of new recruits, and Doyle joining Coady and Harry Winks means that it has been an excellent window so far. Of course, more work needs to be done, but the fact that all three are good, technical players gives an idea of what Maresca is targeting in the window.

So, it’s an exciting time for Leicester as they prepare for a new era under Maresca, which will begin against Coventry on August 6.