Highlights Jordan James undergoes medical at Rennes after agreeing to leave Birmingham City.

Losing James is a setback for Blues, as his power and quality in midfield were key.

Birmingham City making signings in the summer, but fans need patience for progress.

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James is currently undergoing a medical as he prepares to finalise his transfer to Rennes.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at St. Andrew’s, but relegation to League One meant a move was always on the cards for the Welsh midfielder, despite the ambition that the owners have shown.

And, after plenty of speculation, reports last week revealed that Rennes had agreed a deal with Blues, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided a further update, as he confirmed James is in the process of his medical on Monday.

“Medical ongoing for Jordan James at Rennes as deal has been agreed last week.”

Jordan James will be a big miss at Birmingham City

On the whole, it’s been an outstanding summer for Blues, as the hierarchy have seriously backed new boss Chris Davies as he looks to build a team that is capable of bouncing back to the Championship at the first attempt.

However, there’s no denying that losing James is a blow. He was excellent in pre-season under Davies, with his power, quality and drive in midfield key to the way Blues played, particularly in impressive wins over Rangers and West Brom.

But, as outlined above, keeping James was always going to be difficult, as he is a player that has the ability to play above the third tier, and that has proven to be the case.

Blues are sure to get a decent fee for the academy graduate, and it’s a great opportunity for James to move to a top five league, and he will be playing for a Rennes side that are hoping to push for European football.

It’s a shame that he won’t be able to fulfil his potential with Birmingham, but this was always expected to be a consequence of that disappointing relegation.

Birmingham City’s summer transfer plans

Blues have already made plenty of signings, which has come at a significant outlay by League One standards, but you still get the feeling there are more new recruits to arrive.

Davies has made it clear that he wants two quality players for every position, so whilst major work isn’t needed, there are a few areas that will need to be addressed.

Birmingham City's Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Christoph Klarer Darmstadt Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Emil Hansson Heracles Alex Cochrane Hearts Ryan Allsop Hull City Alfie May Charlton Athletic Marc Leonard Brighton Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Luke Harris Fulham Ayumu Yokoyama Sagan Tosu

Again it will be about adding players that can improve the group, and Blues will be an exciting project for players, as they try to kick-on under the new regime.

Birmingham City fans will need patience

Even though there was a lot of expectation surrounding Birmingham following the window so far, it’s fair to say the opening game in League One was something of a reality check.

Blues were fortunate to pick up a point against Reading, which came thanks to a late Alfie May penalty that the visitors felt was harsh.

Davies’ men were second best for large parts, and whilst they improved as the game went on, it was a reminder that patience is required, as it’s not a case of putting good players on the pitch and expecting it to click straight away.

Blues are back in action at Charlton in the League Cup on Tuesday night, before they travel to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.