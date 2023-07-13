A significant update has been provided regarding the departure of midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga outfit Real Betis for a large period of this summer transfer window

What is the latest on Real Betis' pursuit of Marc Roca?

Betis have had the 26-year-old on their radar for some time , and look to strike a cheaper deal as Leeds now find themselves in the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite wanting to acquire his services, 'Los Verdiblancos' have had to trim their own squad before any deal could be finalised with the Elland Road club.

In recent days, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that a "full agreement" was put in place between both parties, which was reportedly to include an option to buy clause at the end of the season.

But, reports have surfaced from German journalist Florian Plettenberg stating that whilst a deal has continued to be in the pipeline, Betis' attempt to secure a permanent deal have been unsuccessful.

"There were more rounds of negotiations in the last days as Betis tried to get him on permanent deal."

"Now it’s a one year loan without an option to buy" Plettenberg continued.

The deal is said to be reaching its conclusion, as the "Last details have to be clarified" and Roca will travel to his home country to undergo a medical, which Plettenberg states will be "soon" before moving to former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini's side.

What does this mean for Leeds United?

As Roca's departure seemed to be expected on a permanent deal, this means that the Spaniard will at least return to Elland Road following the end of the season regardless of what division Daniel Farke's side find themselves in, as he will still have two years remaining on his current contract with the club.

However at the same time, the former Bayern Munich player joins a list of players such as Robin Koch and Brendon Aaronsen who have left the club at the first opportunity following relegation, so even if Roca was to return and have a future at the club, he would need to win over the crowd.

Despite there being no future fee included in this loan deal, it gives Daniel Farke room to manouvre as the transfer window gathers pace, with Roca's reported earnings of £31,000 per week (as per SalarySport) off the wage bill for the time being, as the German looks to bring fresh ideas to a squad needing a major overhaul in fortunes.

How did Marc Roca perform for Leeds United?

Last season, he featured 36 times for Leeds under Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, scoring a solitary goal in the process against Brentford after joining from Bayern Munich for an estimated €12,000,000.

Roca found consistency hard to come by in his only season in English football, therefore it seems unsurprising that a move to another top division has materialised.

For Leeds United now, attention will be sharply turning to new transfer incomings as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of their season opener.