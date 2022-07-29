Medical set to take place as Reading FC close in on 25-year-old

Reading are closing in on somewhat of a transfer coup as Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Loum has arrived in England to complete a loan move ahead of a loan switch to the Royals, report Football Insider.

A deal for the 25-year-old is on the brink of being done, with Reading boss Paul Ince revealing yesterday that he was hopeful of getting Loum’s signature sealed before the weekend.

That is now set to happen, pending Loum passes the physical checks in order to become a Royals man for the 2022-23 season.

Portugese outlet Record reported last week that the loan deal for the Porto midfielder, who has three caps to his name for his national side, includes the option to turn it into a permanent move next summer for €5 million, providing that Reading stay within the EFL’s financial parameters.

Loum spent last season in La Liga with Alaves, and despite being a part of their relegation into the second tier of Spanish football, the engine room operator made 32 appearances, scoring twice.

The Verdict

Loum is a player that will definitely strengthen Paul Ince’s hand in midfield.

The fact he has international experience – albeit a small amount – and performed regularly in La Liga last season is a good idea of the level that Loum has been playing at.

With Ince’s options in the engine room pretty scarce, any help is welcome – especially someone who has been playing top flight football in Spain.

And with the potential to turn it into a full-time deal, it is a win-win situation for Reading, as if Loum performs well and the club keep within their financial means, then they have first dibs on keeping him for good.