Medical set to take place as Premier League outfit agree fee for Burnley man

Maxwel Cornet is set to undergo a medical in London tonight after West Ham United triggered the Ivorian’s £17.5 million release clause at Burnley, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The forward has been at the centre of a real transfer tussle this summer, with plenty of Premier League clubs said to have declared their interest in the 25-year-old following the Clarets’ relegation from the top flight.

Burnley becoming a Championship club meant that Cornet’s release clause was active, but it has taken a while for a club to trigger that particular fee.

And despite wanting to initially do a loan deal for Cornet, West Ham have now agreed to pay the eight-figure sum required to get the winger out of his contract at Turf Moor.

The likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Newcastle United were all said to have considered making a move for Cornet – who scored nine goals in the Premier League last season – in recent weeks, but it is the Hammers who are poised to finalise a transfer to add to their attacking options ahead of the 2022-23 season.

David Moyes’ side still have to agree personal terms with the Ivory Coast international though, per The Athletic, even though a medical has already been booked in to start this evening.

The Verdict

It was somewhat inevitable that Cornet would secure a Premier League move in the coming weeks.

Many would have expected it to have already happened but top flight clubs have quite clearly been taking their time and assessing their options in pre-season before deciding to make a move.

Even though he’s quite clearly Premier League quality, Burnley will perhaps not miss Cornet too much on the evidence of their performance against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the 2021-22 season.

And whilst Clarets supporters probably feel as though Cornet is worth much more than the fee he is departing for, there’s not a whole lot that they could do to prevent this from happening.