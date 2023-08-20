Highlights Southampton are close to signing Flynn Downes on a season-long loan deal.

The club is still forming its squad before the end of the transfer window, with more departures expected.

Downes would be a good signing for Russell Martin due to his previous experience under Martin and his ability to fit into his possession-based system.

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Flynn Downes, with Football Insider revealing a medical is taking place on Monday ahead of a season-long loan deal.

Despite finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, the ambition for Russell Martin and his side will be to bounce straight back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The Saints still need time to adapt to his methods, and he is still in the midst of forming his squad before the end of the transfer window, as it is anticipated more players will depart the club by September 1st.

They have got off to a good start this season, though. Southampton have picked up seven points in the league, having secured points in added time in all of their games. Martin's side secured late winners against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle, as well as a late equaliser in the 4-4 thriller against Norwich City.

Southampton's summer transfer deals so far

There is plenty of work to do in the market still, with plenty of outgoings this summer from St. Mary's. In terms of departures, the Saints have seen Dan Ndlundlu join Bolton Wanderers, Kegs Chauke move to Burton Albion, Mislav Orsic depart for Turkish side Trabzonspor, and Ibrahima Diallo join Al-Duhail.

The club have also seen the likes of Mohammed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, and Willy Caballero depart upon the expiry of their deals on the south coast, as well as Mateusz Lis moving to Gozetepe in a temporary switch on loan.

Some key players have also left, with Mohamed Salisu joining AS Monaco, Tino Livramento moving to Newcastle United, club captain James Ward-Prowse also moving back to the Premier League with West Ham United, whilst Romeo Lavia has joined Chelsea.

However, they have retained some other key players: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Che Adams, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, and Armel Bella-Kotchap all still remain with the club.

Incomings have not been as plentiful for Martin's side. Southampton have signed Ryan Manning, Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, and Zach Awe so far this summer, but Downes could be the latest incoming to reunite with Martin.

What's the latest on Southampton's pursuit of West Ham United's Flynn Downes?

David Ornstein has revealed that Downes is a target, and has been part of discussions between the two sides whilst they thrashed out a deal for Ward-Prowse, with Southampton keen to bring the midfielder in on a season-long loan deal.

More recent reports surfaced from the Daily Mail believing that the West Ham midfielder will go in the other direction following an agreement between them and Southampton.

Downes has been set for a medical for some time now but Sky Sports recently outlined that his medical has been delayed as the midfielder is suffering from illness, but will still complete the transfer formalities upon his recovery.

Football Insider have since revealed that his medical has been scheduled for tomorrow, ahead of a season-long loan.

Pete O'Rourke revealed that "the Saints secured a breakthrough late on Saturday in talks to land the 24-year-old and the deal will be completed in the next 24-48 hours."

Is Downes a good signing for Russell Martin?

Prior to his move to West Ham, Downes made 76 appearances at Championship level for both Swansea and Ipswich Town.

Downes would go a long way in helping to soften the blow of the Saints' club captain departing, and he featured 37 times for Swansea under Martin.

That means he can slot straight in for Martin, and will have the understanding of what is required in his possession-based system, as the heartbeat of the team.

His performances under Martin earnt him his move to the Hammers, and he thrived at the base of Martin's midfield as part of a double-pivot.