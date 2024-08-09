Highlights Wrexham are set to complete the signing of Ollie Rathbone from Rotherham United.

The two clubs came to an agreement over the fee on Thursday night, with the medical taking place today.

Steve Evans has claimed the Millers will receive a 'significant' fee for Rathbone.

Wrexham are closing in on the signing of Ollie Rathbone from Rotherham United, with the midfielder undergoing a medical after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

That’s according to Football Insider, who revealed that the League One duo reached an agreement on Thursday night, with Rathbone now set to travel to Wales to complete the move.

Rotherham chief Steve Evans has confirmed the transfer is happening, as he told the Rotherham Advertiser that a ‘significant’ fee had been agreed.

Ollie Rathbone is a real coup for Wrexham

We know that Wrexham have been big spenders over the years since their Hollywood owners bought the club, and it has brought plenty of success.

And, that’s showing no signs of slowing down now they’re in the third tier, and bringing in Rathbone will be a real coup for the Red Dragons.

Admittedly, like most of his teammates, Rathbone didn’t impress in the Championship last season, as the Millers were relegated without putting up too much of a fight.

However, he did impress in the second tier in the 22/23 campaign, and, more importantly, Rathbone was integral when the Yorkshire outfit won promotion from League One a year prior.

So, Wrexham are getting a player who is proven at this level, and someone who knows what is required to be successful in the third tier.

As well as that, they’re weakening Rotherham in the process, with many expecting Evans’ side, along with Wrexham, to be in the mix for promotion this season.

From Rathbone’s perspective, he had entered the final year of his deal at New York Stadium, so he was always going to be in a position where he had a decision to make on his future, and he decided it was time for a new challenge.

We know the ambition of Wrexham, and the 27-year-old clearly feels it’s the right next step in his career, with this contract set to cover his peak years in the game.

Wrexham will be aiming for a third consecutive promotion

Even with the financial backing they’ve had, the work that Phil Parkinson has done at the Racecourse Ground shouldn’t be downplayed, as we know that money does not guarantee success.

There has been a sense of intrigue as to how far the club could go under the owners, and whether they would be in a position to flex their financial muscles in League One.

Whilst Wrexham are by no means on the level of Birmingham City, this is another statement signing, and it continues what has been a sensible but impressive window.

Bringing in Arthur Okonkwo was a shrewd move, whilst Dan Scarr and George Dobson are two more proven players at this level that could be key, with Rathbone also fitting into that category.

So, it’s evident that they are expected to be pushing for promotion once again, and with the squad they are assembling, the play-offs will be the aim, at least, for Wrexham this season.

Parkinson’s side begin their League One campaign with a home game against Wycome Wanderers at 17:30 on Saturday.