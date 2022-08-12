Medical scheduled as Wigan Athletic close in on striker transfer swoop

Ashley Fletcher has agreed a deal to join Wigan Athletic from Watford with the striker now set to undergo a medical.

It had been a frustratingly slow start to the window for the Latics but things are starting to pick up, with the club having seemingly won the race to land Fletcher on a loan spell.

That’s after Football Insider revealed that the player has agreed to join Leam Richardson’s side and he has now travelled up north as he prepares to have his medical before the transfer is announced.

Securing a move away from Vicarage Road will have been a priority for Fletcher this month as he is way down the pecking order under Rob Edwards and was highly unlikely to feature at all in the squad moving forward.

The 26-year-old had a stint away from the Hornets last season where he linked up with MLS outfit New York Red Bulls, where he failed to score in seven appearances.

Nevertheless, his arrival will be a welcome boost for Wigan who are short on options up top.

The verdict

This seems like a decent move from Wigan as they are getting someone who has shown quality over the years, even if he has been inconsistent.

Given their budget restrictions, Richardson is going to have to take a chance on a few players and he will hope he can get Fletcher back to his best, in which case he will be a major asset for the team.

For the player, it’s a chance to play regularly and he will hope to show what he can do over the course of the season once this is done.

