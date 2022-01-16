Medical scheduled as Sunderland close in on deal for 24-y/o winger

Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Patrick Roberts, with the winger scheduled to have a medical in the coming days.

The winger was linked with a move to the Black Cats earlier in the window but talk about a switch appeared to have died down recently.

However, Roberts is expected to join Lee Johnson’s squad, with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (17:32) revealing that the deal is at a very advanced stage.

The chance to move to Wearside was sure to have appealed to Roberts as the 24-year-old, who is contracted to Manchester City, is enduring a frustrating loan spell at Troyes in France currently.

The left-footer has made just one Ligue 1 appearance this season and he regularly fails to make the matchday squad for the French outfit.

Bringing in the former Celtic loanee will be seen as a real coup for Johnson who was keen to improve his option in attack this month as he looks to take Sunderland back to the Championship.

A 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley yesterday has left the team second in the table, although sides below them have games in hand.

The verdict

This is great news for Sunderland as recent results have shown they need to add to their squad as they chase a top two finish and Roberts could be a quality player in League One.

He has struggled this season but he is only 24 and anyone who saw him play for Celtic over an 18 month period will recognise what a talent he is.

So, this could be an excellent bit of business once it’s finalised, with an announcement seemingly likely in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.