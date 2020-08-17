Medical scheduled as Stoke City close in on midfielder transfer

Stoke City are edging closer to the signing of John Obi Mikel, with the midfielder set for a medical at the bet365 Stadium.

Michael O’Neill is planning for the 2020/21 season in the Championship after overseeing a successful fight against relegation last year, with the former Northern Ireland boss hoping to put the Potters into a promotion fight after a tough couple of campaigns.

Mikel looks set to be part of this new revolution too, with the Nigerian midfielder in-line for a medical with the Potters.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (17/08, 12:04), Mikel will undergo a medical with the Championship side this afternoon, with the view to linking up with Stoke on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old built his reputation in this country during his time with Chelsea, making over 350 appearances for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge.

There was a taste of the Championship for Mikel in 2018/19, however, with the Nigerian midfielder linking up with Middlesbrough and Tony Pulis.

He made 18 starts on Teesside and scored one goal, but Boro missed out on a place in the play-offs that year.

Since then, he’s had a spell with Trabzonspor.

The Verdict

Mikel is ultra experienced and he’s played a lot of football at a really good level.

The midfielder will be of benefit to O’Neill, who has to be trusted this summer if he’s to get things right at Stoke.

There have been some shrewd signings so far at the bet365 this summer, but this one could be a deal that makes a difference.

Mikel, at his best, could provide Stoke with some real class.

