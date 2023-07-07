Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Saints have agreed a £9 million transfer fee with the Premier League champions.

The 19-year-old will arrive on a permanent basis, but City will hold a buy-back clause in the arrangement, as well as a sell-on clause.

A medical has been scheduled for this weekend, with the deal now nearing completion.

Who is Shea Charles?

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks at Man City’s youth academy, but has been unable to make a breakthrough into Pep Guardiola’s first team squad.

Charles has made just one Premier League appearance for the club, coming off the bench in the final game of last season against Brentford, amounting to 28 minutes of action.

Charles has also been capped at senior international level for Northern Ireland.

The defensive midfielder has featured as part of the team’s UEFA Nations League C campaign, as well as their qualifiers for Euro 2024.

He has made eight appearances for Michael O’Neill’s side, including six starts.

Charles has been with Man City since seven years old and has impressed during his performances at underage level.

Who did Southampton fend off interest from to win the race to sign Shea Charles?

It was reported that Everton and Leicester City also held an interest in the midfielder.

However, Southampton have seemingly won the race to his signature with a deal now agreed with the Manchester club.

The connection between Southampton and City in the transfer market is growing, with the likes of Gavin Bazunu and Roméo Lavia also signing to the south coast club from the Citizens.

Charles could be seen as a direct replacement for Lavia, who is attracting interest from a number of high profile clubs this summer.

The 19-year-old has been valued at £50 million amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Charles operates in the same position as the Belgian, and will likely be competing for regular game time in Russell Martin’s side this season.

Lavia’s departure would open the door for Charles to step into the team as their primary midfield option.

Southampton have returned to pre-season this week ahead of the Championship season beginning next month.

Martin’s team kicks things off on 4 August with a clash against newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Will Shea Charles be a good signing for Southampton?

Charles is a promising talent who has earned a positive reputation for his performances at underage level.

That he has already received eight caps for his national team says a lot about how highly he is thought of already at his age.

A move to Southampton will be a great opportunity for him to show what he can do at senior level on a regular basis.

Another deal involving Man City makes for an interesting connection, explained by Southampton’s director of football Jason Wilcox having previously worked at the Etihad, meaning he knows these players well and has seen their progress up close over the years.