Medical scheduled as Sheffield Wednesday close in on signing

Sam Hutchinson is set to seal a return to Sheffield Wednesday, with the midfielder having a medical today ahead of joining on a free transfer.

The combative 31-year-old is well known to Owls fans having made almost 150 appearances across a six-year period from 2014, before leaving in the summer of 2020 after his deal expired.

A brief stint in Cyprus with Pafos FC followed, but that didn’t really go to plan, with Hutchinson leaving not long after signing.

So, the former Chelsea man is on the lookout for a new club as a free agent, and a return to Hillsborough has been suggested for the past few weeks.

And, that has taken a step closer now, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas revealing today that a medical is taking place this afternoon, with an announcement then set to follow.

Providing it all goes well, Hutchinson could be in line to make his Owls return in the huge midweek clash against Coventry City in the week.

The Yorkshire side are desperate for points as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

The verdict

This would be a smart bit of business for Wednesday on a free as Hutchinson knows the club, the league and has the battling qualities that they will need to try and survive.

Clearly, the midfield is an area that needed addressing this window, so providing he can stay fit, Hutchinson will go straight into the XI.

Fans should be quite pleased with this news, but more new signings need to follow before the deadline to improve the group.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.