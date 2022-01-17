Medical scheduled as Sheffield United player closes in on move away

Robin Olsen is set for a medical at Aston Villa tomorrow as he closes in on a move to the Premier League side.

The Swedish international is contracted to Italian giants Roma but he has spent the first half of the season at Sheffield United on loan after he was brought in by former boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, his time at Bramall Lane is coming to an end, after reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed that a switch to Villa, which has been mentioned for a few days, is expected to be complete very soon.

Even though Wes Foderingham has impressed since coming into the XI after Olsen’s injury, his exit will leave the Blades short in terms of numbers and it has been suggested that they will bring in Frank Fielding as cover.

The verdict

It’s clear that Olsen has been open to this move, so it makes sense that Sheffield United have agreed to terminate the loan which allows him to join Villa.

Foderingham has done well since he was given a chance and Heckingbottom will feel that he is perfectly capable to finish the season as the number one.

The only concern with Olsen’s exit is the lack of depth, but you would imagine a new recruit is close if Olsen’s move is at advanced as this update states.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.