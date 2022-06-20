Medical scheduled as Rotherham close in on signing of defender

Rotherham United are set to sign Cohen Bramall from Lincoln City with a medical scheduled for the player on Tuesday.

The left-back has spent the past 18 months with the Imps, including making 29 appearances in League One last season, where he scored two goals and registered three assists.

Now, it appears he will get another shot at the Championship, having previously featured for Birmingham, as the Millers have agreed a deal to sign Bramall.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas confirmed that the Yorkshire outfit had triggered the £200,000 release clause in the contract of the 26-year-old, who will now travel to complete the deal.

A medical should take place tomorrow, with an announcement expected in the next few days at the latest providing everything goes to plan.

This will be a big boost for Paul Warne, who is desperate to strengthen his squad after guiding Rotherham back to the second tier. However, it has been a tough summer so far as there are doubts about the future of several key men, so plenty of new arrivals are expected.

The verdict

This seems like a good bit of business from Rotherham as Bramall is an exciting young player who could thrive down the left flank for Warne, who may get the best out of his attacking instincts as a wing-back.

When you add that to the fact he is available for what has to be considered a very modest fee of £200,000, it’s a real bargain for the Millers.

From Bramall’s perspective, it’s a chance to get a Championship move, so you would expect this one to go through this week.

