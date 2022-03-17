Medical scheduled as QPR prepare to finalise transfer swoop for free agent

Queens Park Rangers are looking to bring in Keiren Westwood on a free transfer ahead of their weekend game with Peterborough.

Mark Warburton is having to do without his two main keepers at the moment, with Seny Dieng out for a month with a thigh problem, whilst backup David Marshall tore his hamstring against Nottingham Forest last time out.

Therefore, the R’s are in a desperate situation and West London Sport have revealed they are hoping to finalise a deal with Westwood shortly.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer prior to the current campaign, so he is available to join immediately if terms can be agreed.

The update adds that Westwood will have a medical tomorrow and provided that goes well, he will be registered in time to feature against the Posh on Sunday.

Despite losing three of their last four, QPR are still clinging on to the final play-off place in the Championship and they will hope Westwood’s experience can help them in their quest for promotion.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible decision from QPR as whilst they could turn to a few youngsters, Westwood is a keeper who has been there and done it over the years.

The next few months will see the R’s play some high pressure games, so it would be unfair to throw a kid in.

The major concern with Westwood is the fact he hasn’t played since last season but he has obviously kept himself fit and will be ready to go this weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.