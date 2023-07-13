Queens Park Rangers may have had somewhat of a turbulent start to the summer transfer window, but now things look like they are starting to pick up at Loftus Road.

Influential centre-back Rob Dickie was sold to Championship rivals Bristol City, Stefan Johansen left by mutual consent and Seny Dieng has been sold to Middlesbrough, but there are some positive goings on among Gareth Ainsworth's squad.

Lyndon Dykes has penned a new long-term deal with the R's, Ziyad Larkeche and Paul Smyth have signed on permanent deals and it looks as though there is set to be more incoming movement in the next week or so.

One area that QPR certainly need to add to is their goalkeeping department following the departure of Senegal international Dieng to Boro - with 12 months remaining on his contract the hierarchy decided to cash in for a seven-figure fee rather than risk seeing him potentially depart for absolutely nothing in 2024.

Ainsworth could be about to replace Dieng with someone that has plenty of experience though, as Fabrizio Romano revealed days ago that despite interest from newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town, QPR have agreed a deal to bring Asmir Begovic to the club.

What is the latest on QPR's situation with Asmir Begovic

Begovic has agreed a one-year deal at the West London club and in a further update from Romano, the 63-cap Bosnia & Herzegovina international is set to undergo a medical this week in order to complete his switch.

He is set to be installed as the club's new first-choice stopper with his other competition being Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh in-between the sticks, and he brings a wealth of experience to the table from the Premier League, European competition and also on the international stage.

The 36-year-old has seen little in the way of game-time in recent years though, finding himself as a backup goalkeeper at Everton behind Jordan Pickford.

Begovic played just 10 times for the Toffees in a two-year period, with just four of those outings coming in the Premier League.

His last regular stint as a goalkeeper was in the 2020-21 season with Bournemouth, having returned from loan deals at Qarabag in Azerbaijan and then A.C. Milan to become the number one with the Cherries.

After playing 51 times that season for the south coast club, Begovic became a free agent following their failure to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, eventually joining Everton.

Is Asmir Begovic a good signing for QPR?

The R's could've gone down two routes here - bring in a young loanee from the Premier League and give him the platform to play week in, week out, or bring in someone with real experience.

Ainsworth has chosen to do the latter and with a player like Begovic being on the market it's not hard to see why.

The Bosnian clearly wants to play football again after spending a couple of years on the sidelines and if he's turned down an offer from Luton then it shows he's serious about just wanting to get back on the pitch.

Providing he stays fit and healthy, Begovic will be a smart addition to the ranks at Loftus Road.