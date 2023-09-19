Highlights QPR are set to sign Reggie Cannon on a free transfer after the right-back left Boavista due to unpaid wages.

Cannon, who has played for the USA 28 times and impressed in MLS, would bring pedigree and athleticism to QPR's right-back position.

This signing is seen as excellent business for QPR and could be a shrewd addition, considering the club's budget limitations.

Queens Park Rangers are set to sign Reggie Cannon on a free transfer after the right-back left Boavista this summer.

Who is Reggie Cannon?

The 25-year-old is not a name that many fans will know, as he is yet to play in England in his career, but he would arrive with good pedigree should the move go through.

Cannon has played for the USA 28 times in his career, and he earned a move to Portuguese top-flight side Boavista after impressing for MLS outfit FC Dallas.

QPR set to sign Reggie Cannon

There had been issues over unpaid wages for Cannon with Boavista, so the player was free to move on, and he had been linked with a move to several clubs in the summer.

The likes of Burnley and West Brom were believed to be tracking the defender, but no move materialised.

But, as Cannon is now a free agent, he didn’t have to sort out a move before the deadline, which was at the start of September.

And, it has been revealed by Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath that the R’s are set to bring the player in, in a move that is seen as a real coup for the Londoners.

“USA full-back Reggie Cannon set to join QPR in an ambitious move from Championship club. The 25-y​ear-old looking at options after ​leaving Boavista over unpaid wages. Poised to undergo medical.”

The fact the medical is scheduled indicates this is at a very advanced stage, and it could be confirmed in the coming days.

Do QPR need Reggie Cannon?

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are lacking right-back options, with Osman Kakay the senior player for that position.

So, yes, they do need Cannon. As mentioned, this is a player with real pedigree, and he has the athleticism to get up and down the right flank if Ainsworth goes with a back three, so he is suited to either system, which is obviously a major positive.

The R’s would have ideally wanted to bring in a right-back this summer, but they have been patient, and it has paid off.

Is this a good signing?

Following on from that, this seems like excellent business by QPR, and whilst Cannon will need time to get up to speed in terms of fitness, he could quickly become a very good player at this level.

We know that QPR don’t have the biggest budget in the league, so they have to be smart with their recruitment, and this could turn out to be a shrewd addition in the years to come.

What next for QPR?

Ainsworth’s side are in action against Swansea on Tuesday night, in what is a huge game for QPR after their mixed start to the campaign.

After that, they travel to Birmingham on Friday night, which, in theory, could be Cannon’s debut if the move has gone through, although it seems unlikely he will be thrown in considering his last game came in late May.

The R’s also have games against Coventry, Leeds and Blackburn ahead of the October international break.