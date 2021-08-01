Medical scheduled as Portsmouth poised to finalise transfer for player

Portsmouth are expected to complete the signing of Connor Ogilvie on a free transfer with the defender set for a medical in the next week.

Danny Cowley is gearing up for his first full season in charge of Pompey and he has gone about reshaping the squad over the summer, although he maybe hasn’t done as many deals as he would’ve wanted by now.

But, it appears one transfer is close, with Football Insider confirming that Ogilvie has agreed terms over a move to Fratton Park, with a medical and further formalities needing to be sorted before it’s announced.

The player is available on a free having left Gillingham over the summer following his contract expiring with the League One club.

Providing the deal does go through, the 25-year-old will give Cowley an option at left-back, something which was a priority for Portsmouth going into the window, whilst the ex-Spurs youngster is also capable of playing in central defence.

Ogilvie could potentially make his Pompey debut in the League One opener at Fleetwood on Saturday.

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business from Portsmouth as they are getting a player who has proven himself at this level on a free transfer.

As well as that, he offers cover in two positions and will importantly be an option for Cowley at left-back, which is something they’ve needed this summer.

So, there aren’t many negatives to this deal and Pompey fans should be pleased if this gets over the line in the next week and it’s a good move for the player who will hope to be an important part of the team.

