Medical scheduled as Nottingham Forest close in on signing of midfielder

Filip Krovinovic will have a medical this afternoon as he closes in on a loan move to Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season.

#nffc to seal loan signing of Filip Krovinovic later today. Krovinovic will have a medical this afternoon after his loan at #wba from Benfica was cancelled. Benfica wanted him to join Forest ahead of Hajduk Split to increase value. Ineligible for FA Cup. 100% a Hughton signing — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 22, 2021

The Croatian midfielder had been on loan at West Brom once again in the current campaign, after featuring in 40 games for the Baggies as they won promotion under Slaven Bilic in the previous season.

However, minutes have been harder to come by in the top-flight, and Sam Allardyce’s appointment hasn’t helped, with Krovinovic making just one substitute appearance since he took over.

Therefore, Benfica have been open to sending the playmaker elsewhere, and Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that he is set to join Forest on loan until the summer.

As mentioned by Percy, Krovinovic won’t be able to make his debut for the Reds against Swansea tomorrow, as he played for Albion as they lost to Blackpool earlier this month.

So, his first Forest game is likely to be against Barnsley next week.

The verdict

This looks to be a fantastic signing for Forest. The 25-year-old is excellent on the ball and can drive forward, something which the current midfield lacks.

So, Chris Hughton deserves credit for pushing this through, and you can expect Krovinovic to become a key player for the Reds moving forward.

And, having helped West Brom to promotion, Krovinovic knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.