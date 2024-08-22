Highlights Norwich City are set to sign promising Brondby talent Oscar Schwartau for €2.5m.

New boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has knowledge of the Danish market.

Schwartau has played almost 50 times for Brondby since making his debut as a 16-year-old.

Norwich City are expected to complete the signing of talented Brondby youngster Oscar Schwartau after agreeing a €2.5m deal with the Danish outfit for the attacking midfielder.

The 18-year-old joined Brondby as a kid, and he has emerged as a real exciting talent from the academy, with the club handing him his professional debut not long after his 16th birthday.

Since then, he has gone on to make almost 50 appearances in the first-team, which includes featuring in both legs of a Conference League qualifier against Legia Warsaw earlier this month.

Oscar Schwartau's Brondby Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 46 6 1

However, Schwartau’s talent has not gone unnoticed, and Danish media outlet Tipsbladet has revealed that Norwich have agreed a deal for the attacker.

They say that the Championship side will pay €2.5m including bonuses for the teenager, with the next step for Schwartau to travel to Norfolk for a medical, and then the transfer will be finalised.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s judgement should be trusted with Oscar Schwartau

We know that there is a recruitment team at Norwich, and there’s no way that any individual will be able to push through a signing if others aren’t on board.

But, it’s hard to imagine that the new boss isn’t behind this one.

Thorup was in charge of Nordsjaelland before making the move to Carrow Road, and prior to being the head coach of the top-flight Danish side, he spent years working as a key figure in the youth setup.

So, he will have connections and a great knowledge of the most talented Danish youngsters coming through, meaning he is sure to have played a big role in this potential deal.

Patience will be needed with Oscar Schwartau

This is an exciting deal for Norwich, as Schwartau already has some first-team experience at a big club, and he is clearly someone who has enormous room to improve.

And, whilst he will no doubt be involved at points this season, it should be remembered that he is a youngster moving to a new country, so it will take time to adapt to his new surroundings and the demands of the Championship.

With Gabriel Sara having left for Galatasaray, and Jon Rowe set to follow him out the door, the Canaries must improve the XI before the window shuts.

But, Schwartau has to be viewed as a signing with the long-term in mind, and he could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business in the years to come.

Norwich City’s transfer plans

Following on from that, Norwich need a very busy end to the window if they are to give Thorup the players he needs to compete for a play-off spot this season.

You have sympathy for the 35-year-old, as he has inherited the club during a very difficult window, and the focus now needs to be on incomings.

So, it will be interesting to see what activity takes place over the next eight days, as it could shape Norwich’s season.

The Yellows are back in action on Saturday when they host Sheffield United.