Medical scheduled as Middlesbrough man set for big-money Premier League transfer

Marcus Tavernier is set for a medical with Bournemouth tomorrow as he closes in on a £12m move from Middlesbrough.

The versatile midfielder was a regular for Boro last season, scoring five goals and registering five assists for the Teesside outfit as they just missed out on a top six finish.

With his all-round game also impressing, it was always going to be tough for Boro to keep hold of the 23-year-old, with different Premier League clubs credited with an interest in the player at different stages of the summer.

And, it appears the Cherries have won the race for Tavernier, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

“Bournemouth are close to signing Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier after a bid of around £12m was accepted. Tavernier set to undergo his medical in the next 24 hours.”

This will be the second significant sale for Chris Wilder this summer, as Boro sold Djed Spence to Tottenham in a deal that could eventually be worth £20m.

The verdict

This is not good news for Boro as you would’ve expected Tavernier to be a key man for Wilder this season as they look to push for promotion.

However, the reality is this is a big fee for a Championship side and the player will also have wanted the chance to move to the top-flight, so sometimes it’s about getting the deal done and reinvesting.

With this money combined to the Spence fee, you would expect Boro to be very active in the coming weeks and fans will ultimately judge at the end of the window whether this was the right call.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.