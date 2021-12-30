Medical scheduled as Middlesbrough close in on Brighton transfer agreement

Middlesbrough are on course to complete the signing of Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Hove Albion, with a medical reportedly scheduled.

That’s according to journalist, Alan Nixon, who reports that Connolly is set for a medical with Boro today ahead of completing his temporary signing.

Middlesbough. Medical for Brighton’s Connolly from Brighton set up today. Decent loan. And in quick … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 30, 2021

Chris Wilder’s side were 2-1 winners over Blackpool last night thanks to Duncan Watmore’s late goal.

The Teessiders have now won five of their last six fixtures and are cementing their place in the play-off picture despite a disrupted schedule.

Connolly, 21, has made only four appearances in the Premier League this season for Brighton. The Ireland international has scored two goals in the EFL Cup back in September, helping the Seagulls to a 2-0 win against Swansea City.

Since progressing through the Brighton academy, Connolly has made 52 appearances for Brighton and scored eight goals in all competitions.

He previously had a loan spell with Luton Town in 2019.

Quiz: Can you remember Middlesbrough’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 2019/20 - Huddersfield (H) 1-0 Win 2-1 Win 1-1 Draw 1-2 Loss

Watmore has scored three goals since Wilder’s arrival at Boro, whilst Andraz Sporar has also found form with three goals in his last three appearances.

That pair have spearheaded Wilder’s attack, though there’s an eye on recruiting for that area of the pitch in January.

Connolly is, seemingly, set to be the first name through the door.

The Verdict

This is a good signing.

Connolly has been on the cusp of things at Brighton for a while now and just needing some opportunities to play a touch more regularly.

He’s going to get that at Boro, moving to a competitive squad that’s going about their business well under Wilder.

All being well with the medical, it should be a signing that Boro can start using in early January.

That’s another box ticked as Wilder aims to build on an impressive start.

Thoughts? Let us know!