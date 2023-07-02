Middlesbrough are set to sign Rav van den Berg from Zwolle, with the defender set for a medical in the coming days.

Who is Rav van den Berg?

The 18-year-old centre-back, who is the younger brother of Liverpool defender Sepp, has come through the ranks of Dutch club Zwolle, and made 16 appearances as they won promotion to the top division last season.

Now, it appears the teenager will be on the move, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (17:55) revealed that Boro have agreed a deal to bring the player to Teesside.

They state that a medical will take place ‘early next week’, whilst the move is seen as a major coup for Michael Carrick, and it has been claimed the likes of Roma, AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Liverpool had been keeping tabs on van den Berg.

However, the youngster is prioritising first-team football with the next move in his career, and it’s thought that van den Berg has belief that he can get into Boro’s XI straight away.

Carrick is keen to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of his first full season in charge, with the former Manchester United coach having enjoyed a brilliant start to life in charge of Boro. He took the team to the play-offs against all odds, but it ended in disappointment as they lost to Coventry in the semi-final.

Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick are Championship promotion favourites after narrowly missing out last year vs Coventry.

Middlesbrough to sign Rav van den Berg

You only have to see the calibre of clubs that had been keeping tabs on van den Berg to understand what a great deal this is for Middlesbrough. He is a player who has had first-team exposure in professional football, but it’s clear he has the talent to go on and have a big career in the game.

So, this is an outstanding deal for Boro, and you also have to praise van den Berg, because he hasn’t taken the easy choice of going to a bigger club, where he’s sure to have picked up more money. Instead, he wants to play regularly, and he is backing himself to do that at Boro.

Of course, there will need to be patience with van den Berg, as he’s still very young, and it will take time to adapt to a new country and a league like the Championship, but he is someone who could go on to make a big impact at the Riverside Stadium in the next few years.