Reading's summer troubles didn't last too long when it comes to trying to sign players - their embargo didn't last long and now the Royals are making moves in the summer window.

There has been significant criticism aimed at owner Dai Yongge this summer, but there looks to be a desire and commitment to helping head coach Ruben Selles build the best possible squad to earn promotion at the first time of asking back to the Championship.

The Royals lost some high earners over the summer from their wage bill on free transfers and they are seemingly aiming to go young and hungry for the most part, with Harvey Knibbs joining from Cambridge United and his team-mate - Royals academy graduate Sam Smith - arriving along with him.

David Button looks to be adding some experience in-between the sticks should he agree to a switch to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and Reading aren't stopping their in a pursuit of fresh faces.

They have been linked in the last few days to Manchester United's young midfielder Charlie Savage, and Football Insider have now revealed that the 20-year-old has agreed a four-year deal, with a medical scheduled for the son of Robbie Savage, who was an ex-Premier League midfielder himself.

A fee has been agreed between the two clubs and is said to include not only a sell-on clause, but also a buy-back agreement as well should Savage develop into a top level midfielder in the future.

Who is Charlie Savage?

Savage has been in United's youth academy from a young age and penned his first professional contract with the club in April 2021.

Some eight months later, following his performances for United's under-21's, Savage was handed a senior debut in a Champions League match against Swiss outfit Young Boys.

That has proven to be Savage's only appearance for the Red Devils though - he continued to play for the under-21's and then in January 2023, he was given the chance to go and get regular game-time in men's football with League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

The Wales youth international played 15 times for the Gloucestershire club and even though they finished bottom of the third tier of English football, Savage impressed with his performances despite Duncan Ferguson utilising him in the unfamiliar role of a striker on multiple occasions.

Savage will now be sold though to the Royals in a similar deal to what has seen both Ethan Laird and Zidane Iqbal depart Old Trafford for pastures new.

Where will Charlie Savage fit in at Reading?

Judging from his time at Southampton, Selles' favoured systems were 4-4-2 and a 4-2-3-1, so there should be plenty of chances for Savage to feature in the engine room.

The Royals need multiple central midfielders this summer as they've been left with absolutely none at their disposal, so Savage will be the first piece of the puzzle at the SCL Stadium.

His time at United would suggest that he would play best in a midfield pairing with an attacking midfielder ahead of them as that is what he's most used to, and standing at 6 feet tall at the age of 20 he will certainly have a physical presence about him.

This move does show some ambition from Reading considering multiple clubs were in for Savage as well, so it's a good sign for their future plans.