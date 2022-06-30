Medical scheduled as Leeds United man set for Championship move

Millwall are set to win the race to sign Charlie Cresswell on loan from Leeds United, with a medical to take place next week.

The England U21 international was involved with Whites first-team last season and he made five appearances in the Premier League. However, he is realistically fifth choice centre-back at Elland Road, so a temporary switch away was seen as the best thing for his development.

And, it was revealed last week that the Lions were chasing Cresswell but reports then revealed they would face competition for his signature.

But, they appear to have seen off their rivals, as the South London Press confirmed that terms have been agreed between the two clubs and Cresswell is in line for a medical next week before the move is finalised.

That will be a big coup for Gary Rowett as he had been keen to add another defender after they couldn’t sign Dan Ballard after his successful loan spell in the previous campaign.

It will continue what has been a busy period for Millwall, who have signed George Honeyman, Zian Flemming and Benik Afobe.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

The verdict

This would be a real coup for Millwall as Cresswell is a talented defender who has the physicality and quality to cope with the Championship.

Of course, the Lions needed to replace Ballard and the Leeds United man seems the perfect replacement and he will be eager to prove himself over the course of a season.

So, this is more good news for Millwall, who have had a very productive week or so in the transfer market and the squad is shaping up nicely ahead of the new season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.