Highlights Leeds United have agreed to sign Joel Piroe from Swansea City in a £12m deal, with a medical scheduled and expectations that the deal will be finalized soon.

Piroe's proven goal-scoring ability in English football makes him a valuable addition to Leeds United, especially with the departure of top scorer Rodrigo and concerns about Patrick Bamford's fitness.

While the signing of Piroe is a positive step for Leeds United, there is still work to be done in strengthening the squad in key areas such as central midfield, and potential outgoings may require replacements before the transfer deadline.

Joel Piroe is set for a medical as he looks set to join Leeds United from Swansea City in the coming days.

Leeds United to sign Joel Piroe

It has been a frustrating summer window for the Whites so far, with many key players having left the club following their relegation.

Despite the exits, the club haven’t made the number of signings Daniel Farke would’ve wanted at this stage, and the side failing to win in their opening three league games shows the squad isn’t strong enough.

Bringing in a striker was always going to be a priority this summer, as Rodrigo, the top scorer from last season, has left for Qatar, whilst fitness issues have already impacted Patrick Bamford.

And, it has been revealed in the past few days that Piroe was a prime target for the Yorkshire club, as they look to bring in someone proven at this level.

There was a breakthrough on that this morning, as it was confirmed that Leeds had agreed a £12m fee with the Swans for their star man.

Now, in a fresh development, journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that a medical is scheduled, and there is a confidence the deal will be finalised quickly.

“Joel Piroe, on his way to medical tests at Leeds United — deal agreed between clubs with Swansea. All parties expect a deal to be signed by the end of the week.”

Do Leeds United need Joel Piroe?

In a word, yes. This is an outstanding bit of business for Leeds, as the 24-year-old scored 22 goals in his first season in English football, and followed that up with 19 last time out.

So, he is proven at this level, and the fact he has shone with Swansea bodes well for his time at Leeds. The Welsh club are a side that have dominated possession in the past few years, and it will be similar at Leeds, whilst you would expect him to actually get more opportunities with Farke’s side.

As mentioned, the departure of Rodrigo and doubts about Bamford’s availability over a long, demanding season, meant bringing in a new number nine was a real priority for Leeds ahead of the deadline.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

The signing of Piroe will significantly ease the pressure on the board, but they know more work needs to be done, as the squad is looking short in several key areas - notably central midfield.

There are still doubts about the future of several key players as well, including Luis Sinsterra, and there could be more outgoings ahead of the deadline, so Leeds will need to be in a position to replace anyone who does depart.

It was always going to be a window that dragged on for the Whites, with the takeover meaning they started behind many of their rivals in terms of planning ahead, so you do have sympathy for the new regime on that front.

Ultimately though, it’s about building a squad that can take Leeds back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Farke’s men are back in action at Ipswich this weekend.