Medical scheduled as Huddersfield Town set to win transfer battle for midfielder

Huddersfield Town have agreed terms with AFC Wimbledon as they close in on the signing of Jack Rudoni.

Even though the Dons endured a disappointing campaign that saw them relegated to League Two, the midfielder was one of the few positives, as he enhanced his reputation by scoring 12 goals and registering five assists.

Therefore, a summer sale always felt inevitable, with a host of clubs having been linked with the 22-year-old, including Sunderland and Blackpool, with bids of around £500,000 rejected.

However, it’s the Terriers who appear to have won the race for Rudoni, as South London Press reporter Rich Cawley revealed that he is set for a medical before completing the switch, with a four-year contract already agreed.

That will be a major boost for Huddersfield, who have had to deal with the shock departure of Carlos Corberan last week, with Danny Schofield the new head coach as they prepare for the Championship season, which starts against Burnley later this month.

Providing this goes through, it will be the first taste of Championship football for Rudoni, who came through the ranks with AFC Wimbledon.

The verdict

This is an outstanding bit of business from Huddersfield as Rudoni’s performances last season, in a side that struggled, show just how talented he is.

When you take into account his age and the fact he has the potential to get much better, this could turn out to be a really shrewd signing for the Terriers.

After a worrying period for the fans following Corberan’s exit, this is some good news and it’s a great chance for Rudoni as he looks to make the step up that he deserves at this stage of his career.

