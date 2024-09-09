Huddersfield Town are expected to complete the signing of Freddie Ladapo on a free transfer, as Michael Duff boosts his attacking options.

It was a frustrating summer on the striker front for the Terriers, as they were beaten to the signature of Alfie May by Birmingham City, and they also missed out on a few other deals.

So, they were always going to be on the lookout for a new number nine if the opportunity arose, and it appears it has, as Football Insider revealed that Ladapo is poised to join.

Freddie Ladapo to sign for Huddersfield Town

The 31-year-old is available on a free after he agreed to terminate his contract with Ipswich Town at the end of August.

Since then, he has been without a club, but the update states that he has agreed a deal with Huddersfield, and he is now in the process of undergoing a medical before it’s finalised.

Then, he will link up with his new teammates, so there is a possibility that he could be involved for the weekend fixture against Bolton Wanderers.

Freddie Ladapo's League One Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United 6 - - Oldham Athletic 17 2 2 Shrewsbury Town 15 4 1 Southend United 10 - - Plymouth Argyle 45 18 3 Rotherham United 62 25 4 Ipswich Town 46 17 1 Charlton Athletic 14 1 1

Ladapo did train and feature for Ipswich throughout pre-season, so whilst he hasn’t had a competitive game since April, his general fitness is unlikely to be a major issue for Duff.

Freddie Ladapo could be a shrewd signing for Huddersfield Town

This is a low-risk move that makes a lot of sense for Huddersfield, as Ladapo is someone who has proven himself in League One over the years.

Firstly, it should be said that he did have an underwhelming time with Charlton Athletic last season, so some may look at that spell, where he scored just once in 13 games, and decide that he isn’t up to it.

But, when you look at his career as a whole, Ladapo has generally done well in the third tier.

He was prolific for Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United, before scoring 17 goals for the Tractor Boys in the 2022/23 season as they won promotion back to the second tier.

With two promotions from this level with the Millers as well, it’s fair to say that Ladapo knows what’s required to be successful in League One, and that experience will be very welcome for Duff.

Ladapo’s game isn’t all about goals either, as he will provide a physical presence up top, and he is able to occupy defenders, so he could be a very useful asset for Huddersfield over the course of the campaign.

Huddersfield Town’s promotion chances

This will only increase Huddersfield’s chances of returning to the Championship at the first attempt, and it does ensure they have more depth in the final third.

As mentioned, they didn’t get the striker business done that they wanted during the summer, although other areas of the squad do look very strong.

With Josh Koroma, Callum Marshall, Danny Ward and Rhys Healey, it’s not like Huddersfield are desperate up top, but they are arguably just one player short.

So, Ladapo will ensure they have the depth to attack this league, and a return of nine points from four games is a positive start.

Now, Duff and the players will be looking ahead, starting with the trick trip to Bolton on Saturday.