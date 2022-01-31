Medical scheduled as Everton close in on move for EFL talent

Everton are expected to complete the signing of Billy Crellin from Fleetwood Town ahead of the 11pm deadline tonight.

England Under-20 goalkeeper Billy Crellin set for medical at Everton ahead of move from Fleetwood. #EFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 31, 2022

The keeper is highly-rated at the League One side, although he has had to go out on loan to get regular football in recent seasons, having temporary spells with FC United of Manchester, Chorley and most recently Bolton.

This season has seen the 21-year-old spend most of the campaign on the bench, but he is still highly-regarded having won caps for England at various youth levels going up to U20.

And, it appears a move is on the cards, with Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath providing an update on the Toffees pursuit of the stopper.

This will provide a welcome cash boost for the Cod Army, who have also benefited financially from the sale of another England youth international in James Hill, with the defender signing for Bournemouth earlier this month.

Crellin is likely to link up with Everton’s U23 side when the deal does go through.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible signing from Everton because Crellin is a talented young keeper who has the potential to improve.

Obviously, they will see the keeper as a long-term project but whilst there’s no mention of the fee, it’s not going to be a problem for a club like Everton.

For Fleetwood, it’s frustrating in a way that another talent will depart, but the fact Everton want Crellin, along with Hill’s exit, it shows they are doing something right in terms of producing high quality youngsters.

